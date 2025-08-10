READER REPORT: Giveaway gratitude

The report and photo were sent by Keri:

Around 8 this morning, I was driving along Beach Drive. One my way to meet a friend at the Thistle Street stairs.

I kept seeing folks pass by, holding flowers. Then I saw it:

I stopped and got a couple for my friend and a couple for my daughter.

Everyone who stopped seemed to be doing the same. Just a few that brightened their day, leaving more for the next person.

I’m guessing they are gone by now but it was a truly lovely gesture. Thanks to the family that put them out. ❤️