Pre-Party in Admiral, two outdoor movies, comedy, music, skating, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Sunset earlier this week, photographed by Mike Burns)

Here are our notes about what’s happening, and NOT happening, for your Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION: As suggested by a reader, we’re continuing to remind you that it’s closed for most of the rest of the month. (We’re checking today to see how things are going.)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER AND FAREWELL TO SARAH: The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, and you’re invited to stop by 10 am-2 p to say farewell to Sarah Skamser, who is retiring as director of the program (the farewell continues tomorrow if you can’t get there today).

LAFABRIQUE SALE: 10 am-3 pm, rare designer fabric sale at LaFabrique in west South Park’s Cloverdale Business Park (309 S. Cloverdale).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: The spraypark is open daily until Labor Day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOL: Lincoln Park is the last one open in West Seattle, 12-7 pm today (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near north lot).

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

SEATTLE TERIYAKI HISTORY & MORE: Second-to-last week to see this exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) – the museum is open noon-4 pm today.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ADMIRAL BLOCK PARTY PRE-PARTY: California SW closes at 1 pm so setup can begin for Saturday’s Admiral Block Party in the street north of Admiral Way SW, and that means a Pre-Party!

3:30 – 5 pm music in the street with Billy Rosewarne and Ashton Hart Wecker

5 pm – 10 pm DJs in front of the main stage

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) features comedy troupe Midnight Mystery Theater, 6-8 pm. All ages, no cover

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: Final scheduled concert is canceled too.

HAND-BUILD ANIMALS: 6:30-9 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – follow that link for sign-up and fee info.

OUTDOOR MOVIE AT CAMP LONG + CLIMBING: Camp Long is showing “The Wild Robot” at dusk (the sun goes down around 8 pm tonight) in the meadow, and you can come early for free rock climbing 5-7 pm – details in our preview. (5200 35th SW)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, show at 8, The Harper Conspiracy, Spider Lounge, Room for Cream at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10.

OUTDOOR MOVIE AT MAARTEN PARK: Another free movie at dusk (8-ish), “The Emperor’s New Groove.” BYO chair/blanket. (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buttnaked spins tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music and DJ – tonight, Goth Skate: DJs, Bands- Serpent Skirt, 2 Libras, Drag, Tarot, Gogos – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!