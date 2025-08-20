OUTDOOR MOVIES: Camp Long’s choices, with a bonus; Maarten Park’s next show

Four outdoor movies ahead to enjoy late summer in West Seattle! And three of them come with a pre-movie bonus activity:

(Photo courtesy Camp Long)

CAMP LONG’S CHOICES, WITH A BONUS: That’s the view of Camp Long‘s movie screen from atop Schurman Rock. The park was planning on three outdoor movies but hadn’t announced which movies they’d show – until today – plus they’ve added a pre-movie activity. From Camp Long’s Matt Kostle:

We are starting this Friday with The Wild Robot and going every other Friday after that, so the lineup looks like this: Friday, August 22nd: The Wild Robot

Friday, September 5th: Inside Out 2

Friday, September 19th: Jumanji (1995) All movies start after dusk as soon as the projector is bright enough! Before movies start in the evening, we will have free-to-the-public rock climbing on Schurman Rock. This will be put on through support of our Camp Long Climbing Corps volunteers! We will have the area roped off but will have signups down at the bottom of the rock where the trail opens to the field. This will run approximately from 5-7 pm before movies and will then have a break while we tear down before it gets too dark and while we are setting up the movie equipment. So come, get some rock climbing in for a bit, and take a break to get settled in before the movie starts! Once again all of this is possible through the generous work of our Camp Long Advisory Council!

MAARTEN PARK MOVIE REMINDER: This Friday also brings another movie in the mini-park by West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd SW/SW Juneau). The reminder was sent by Marcy:

This Friday is Movies in the Park, featuring “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Kicks off at sundown.

Free! Invite your friends!

Let’s fill up Maarten Park!

Bring your own chair and/or blanket. Maarten Park’s final movie of the season will be “Star Wars” Episode 4 on September 12.