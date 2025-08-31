HAPPENING NOW: It’s on! This year’s zucchini racing at West Seattle Farmers’ Market

It’s that time of summer where growers have so much zucchini, you can run out of ideas for using it. Zucchini bread, roasted zucchini, sauteed zucchini … but that’s not all. Once a year, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market offers free zucchini and accessories to marketgoers so they can make and race “vegetable vehicles.” That’s happening at the south end of the market (California/Alaska) right now, until 1 pm, as explained in our preview! Big turnout. More photos and video later.