GIVING AND GRATITUDE: West Seattle 10-year-old partners with community to help ailing kids

A West Seattle 10-year-old and her friends are thanking the community for helping them raise $500 for Seattle Children’s Hospital with a holiday treat sale. They’ve delivered the donations and are now sharing their story:

(Popsicle sellers presenting donation to Children’s Hospital’s Dondi Cupp)

During the Kids Parade on the Fourth of July, my classmates Aimee H, Olivia W, Melissa A (not pictured), and I sold popsicles to the participants of the parade. We decided to sell popsicles because we wanted to donate all the proceeds to Seattle Children’s Hospital. There were two reasons behind this. The first reason, a former classmate of mine continues to receive care at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. And this past school year, one of our teacher’s daughters started treatment at the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

We want to thank the West Seattle community for helping us for nearly doubling our donation from two years ago!!

Sophia Chang (10 years old)