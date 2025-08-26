FOLLOWUP: West Seattle wooden-boat sculpture Paragon to be demolished Wednesday – but artist says it will be replaced

(WSB photo: Paragon, today)

More than a year after the artist who installed Paragon along West Marginal Way SW sounded the alarm about the city’s intent to demolish it for safety concerns, the demolition is scheduled to happen tomorrow. We reported on the situation involving the Paragon sculpture multiple times over the past year. Last time we checked on its status was in spring, when the city’s public-art overseers voted to “deaccession” it – disown it so it could be demolished. While the city says it’s deteriorated dangerously, artist Don Fels has said that’s the city’s fault for not maintaining it properly. He told us in spring that he worked to gather volunteer support and donated materials to rebuild it but then the city insisted he take on a liability level that he could not. In notifying us this morning that demolition is planned for early tomorrow morning, city Office of Arts and Culture spokesperson Otts Bolisay tells WSB that “The steel armature and concrete portions will be left in place through the end of 2026 if Mr. Fels wants to replace the wooden portion of the sculpture.”

We had by then inquired with Fels and he revealed a plan is indeed now proceeding, telling us:

While it is true they are demolishing the wooden section of the sculpture … it is going to be replaced by a new steel (with wooden parts) iteration. After a lengthy and sometimes harrowing negotiation with the City which has gone on well over a year- I am pleased with the outcome. Thanks to an incredibly generous offer – Nucor Seattle has jumped in to make possible that the Paragon, in a new and even more complete rendition – truer to the original 100-year-old Paragon- will rise again on the site. Nucor is providing engineering, fabrication and installation of the new boat section on the current steel and concrete support. We are currently in the design and engineering phase. Once that is complete we will present the City with our plans. Once approved, fabrication will begin at the Nucor site. Nucor has been wonderful to work with – their expertise, hearts and souls are fully behind the project. This positive outcome is the result of the amazing support from the West Seattle community, largely of course the result of the WSB, and that of the Seattle Parks Foundation and Allied Arts. I have been astounded by and am extraordinarily grateful for the outpouring. Without the public support, the demolition of the wooden boat would have been followed by demo of the entire sculpture.

When we checked back with A&C’s Bolisay after hearing from Fels, he said the city’s role in this isn’t finalized: “Re-accessioning is a separate process and isn’t guaranteed.” Meantime, a contractor will be on site starting around 7:30 a tomorrow.