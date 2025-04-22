FOLLOWUP: City committee votes to take step toward demolishing Paragon sculpture

(WSB photo taken this week)

Following up on our Friday report that artist Don Fels and the city Office of Arts and Culture had come to an impasse about whether the West Marginal Way bones-of-a-boat sculpture Paragon could be saved, the city’s advisory Public Art Advisory Committee just voted to “deaccession” it – which means basically disowning it so it can be removed. The city says it’s a risk of public safety because of deterioration; Fels says the deterioration is because the city neglected to maintain it. He worked for a year to gather volunteer support and donated materials but said the city wanted him to take on a liability level that he could not. Both he and city reps spoke at the committee meeting before the vote; the action still has to be finalized by the city Arts Commission when it meets next month. The committee’s recommendation today comes with a suggestion made by member Caitlin Truong, that Paragon’s legacy be honored, perhaps by documentation for the city’s archives, maybe even an interpretive plaque at the site. We’ll add more details to this report later.