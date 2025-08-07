FOLLOWUP: Stolen Alki ‘drop-in volleyball’ net replaced

The local beach-volleyball players who worked to get Seattle Parks‘ support for a “drop-in volleyball” court on Alki report it’s back in action, thanks to a donation. Last month, WSB’s Hayden Yu Andersen reported on the new court and installation of its net; days later, that net was stolen. Now the advocates/players sent photos, and this update, to announce that the court’s available again:

Great news. The net at Alki is back up, thanks to a generous net donation from the SeaBeach Volleyball Co-op. We’re excited for the community to be able to play again and for beach volleyball to be more accessible to everyone.

The court is on the beach across from the Christos/Do Si KBBQ building.