West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

66℉

FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach’s first permanent volleyball net is up

July 23, 2025 6:03 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Story and photos by Hayden Yu Andersen
Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Earlier this week, we reported on Alki Beach’s first permanent volleyball court, scheduled to be installed today. Right on schedule at 9:00 am this morning, volleyball players and representatives from the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department gathered to install the net, declare the court open, and celebrate with a quick game.

“Doing this, right now, is a huge win,” said Alex, who frequents Alki Beach to both play Volleyball and run tournaments. He was one of the community members who helped push for a permanent net and a clearly defined court space.

“It was a struggle at first,” he said, “but after a lot of effort, and a lot of us getting out there and pushing for it, it’s here.”

“It’s nice to see people who are really vocal and want to help us, and fill us in with more information,” said Shalandra Shippentower, Senior Recreation Program Specialist with Seattle Parks.

The Department collaborated with volleyball regulars to create the rules for the new court as a way to ensure that it meets their needs best, according to Shippentower. “Making these things more accessible,” she said, “is always what we’re trying to do.”

The new net/court is at 58th/Alki.

Share This

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach's first permanent volleyball net is up"

  • Alki VB Player July 23, 2025 (6:47 pm)
    Reply

    I am SO excited – I think our duty as the beach volleyball community is to USE these courts, and show that there is constant demand for this. The city and Parks and Rec have shown that they are willing to respond to community need. You can bet they’re looking for some impact from this pilot in the form of utilization that will inform future investments in additional courts and ways to make playing more accessible

  • Bill @ Duwamish Head July 23, 2025 (7:42 pm)
    Reply

    I sure hope this takes off with users. I have been playing volley ball since the 70’s, high school and college ball, and well known sand tournaments in SoCal. I moved to a CO mountain resort with a robust volley ball crowd, even though skiing was the main draw. We had two sand courts, one like this one, is the winners court, with loser going out and next coming in. The second court was our work up court, where the winner on court two, moved in to play the winners on the main court. Loser on main court went to the work up court unless they needed a break. It was a fantastic format, and us locals (town remains nameless) met so many new friends and volley ballers that were just passing through town. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.