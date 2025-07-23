FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach’s first permanent volleyball net is up

Story and photos by Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Earlier this week, we reported on Alki Beach’s first permanent volleyball court, scheduled to be installed today. Right on schedule at 9:00 am this morning, volleyball players and representatives from the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department gathered to install the net, declare the court open, and celebrate with a quick game.

“Doing this, right now, is a huge win,” said Alex, who frequents Alki Beach to both play Volleyball and run tournaments. He was one of the community members who helped push for a permanent net and a clearly defined court space.

“It was a struggle at first,” he said, “but after a lot of effort, and a lot of us getting out there and pushing for it, it’s here.”

“It’s nice to see people who are really vocal and want to help us, and fill us in with more information,” said Shalandra Shippentower, Senior Recreation Program Specialist with Seattle Parks.

The Department collaborated with volleyball regulars to create the rules for the new court as a way to ensure that it meets their needs best, according to Shippentower. “Making these things more accessible,” she said, “is always what we’re trying to do.”

The new net/court is at 58th/Alki.