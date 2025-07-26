WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: New ‘drop-in court’ volleyball net stolen

(New court, minus stolen net – photo courtesy Hannah)

In the past few weeks, we’ve been reporting on the installation of a new type of volleyball court at Alki Beach; WSB’s Hayden Yu Andersen broke the story after learning about it while covering West Seattle Summer Fest. It was installed this past Wednesday morning. Then Hayden got this update today from his first interviewee:

Some unfortunate news in that it looks like the net was stolen, though the lines and poles are intact. We are very sad because we saw very high public usage of the courts in the days prior. The community may put up a temporary one in the interim while the Parks Department investigated this theft of public property. If anyone is aware of its whereabouts please help in returning it, or contacting the Seattle Parks Department – Lisa.Nielsen@seattle.gov

As shown in Hayden’s Wednesday report, the net’s blue border is clearly, and multiply, labeled as Seattle Parks and Recreation property. (No police report # yet; that would have to be filed by the city.)