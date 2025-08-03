COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until Back-to-School Swap Shop in West Seattle

Sorry to interrupt summer with this reminder, but the start of school for Seattle Public Schools (among other local schools) is now one month away (and some start even sooner). Here’s one way to get ready – plan to participate in a “swap shop” that’s planned for two weeks from today. Lindsay Pearsall sent the invitation for the August 17th event at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW)

This summer, we’re doing a Back-to-School Swap Shop— where people can bring gently used items and take home anything they find useful. Whether it’s outgrown clothes, unused school supplies, books, toys, or backpacks—if it’s in good condition, bring it to share! No money needed. No expectations. Just a fun and thoughtful way to support each other, reduce waste, and give new life to things your family no longer needs. It’s totally free and open to everyone in the community. We hosted a similar Swap Shop event right before the holidays last year and had a great turnout. It was such a positive and practical way for neighbors to connect and support each other. RSVP via this Eventbrite link!

The swapping/shopping will be 10 am-noon, but you’re invited to come at 9 am to drop off and set up your “swap” items, and to stay after noon to help clean up if you can; at 1 pm, unclaimed leftovers get donated via the Big Blue Truck.