COUNTDOWN: Four days until Admiral Block Party. 40% more vendors this year!

West Seattle’s last big festival of summer, the Admiral Block Party, is now only four days away. It’s happening in the street, California Avenue SW north of SW Admiral Way, all day on Saturday, with a Friday night “Pre-Party” as the street closes Friday afternoon for setup. No repeat of last year’s chilly, soggy weather – the forecast is for sunshine and 80s!
Not only will the temperature be up from last year – so will the number of vendors and organizations you’ll see in the street. More than 30 this time, compared to 20+ in 2024. Here’s the list we just received from Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which is presenting the Block Party (now in its third year, previously called the Admiral Funktion):
Alki Bike and Board
Sam Day Illustrator
West Seattle Bowl
West Seattle Food Bank
A Living Canvas
Lafayette Elementary PTA
Anytime Fitness
Fit Bar Superfood Cafe
Dippys Ice Cream
New Leaf Bistro
West Seattle Coworking
My NecessiTea
Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
Timeless Kitchen Design
The Little Merle
Hoste
la La’s lemonade
Admiral Neighborhood Association
Emerald City Threads
Verdant Crumb
West Seattle Mercantile
Julie Morgan Ceramics
PMA Magazine
Seattle Police SW Precinct
Seattle Fire Department
Firefly Beauty Collective
Seattle Emergency Hubs
Club Branching Out
Wading Bucket
Fostering Growth LLC
The Admiral Theater
Sopranos Pizza and Pasta
The booths will open at 10 am Saturday and will stay open until at least 6 pm (after that, it’s up to the individual vendors/organizations when they want to wrap up). Main-stage music starts at 11 am and will go until about 9 (last act is the Cult tribute band Sun King, starting around 7:45). (Enjoy music and sidewalk cafés during the Friday Pre-Party too!) Come hang out with your neighbors, support and learn about your local businesses, enjoy food and drink … and the summery weather. See you there.
| 0 COMMENTS