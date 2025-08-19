COUNTDOWN: Four days until Admiral Block Party. 40% more vendors this year!

(2024 WSB photo)

West Seattle’s last big festival of summer, the Admiral Block Party, is now only four days away. It’s happening in the street, California Avenue SW north of SW Admiral Way, all day on Saturday, with a Friday night “Pre-Party” as the street closes Friday afternoon for setup. No repeat of last year’s chilly, soggy weather – the forecast is for sunshine and 80s!

Not only will the temperature be up from last year – so will the number of vendors and organizations you’ll see in the street. More than 30 this time, compared to 20+ in 2024. Here’s the list we just received from Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which is presenting the Block Party (now in its third year, previously called the Admiral Funktion):

Alki Bike and Board

Sam Day Illustrator

West Seattle Bowl

West Seattle Food Bank

A Living Canvas

Lafayette Elementary PTA

Anytime Fitness

Fit Bar Superfood Cafe

Dippys Ice Cream

New Leaf Bistro

West Seattle Coworking

My NecessiTea

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

Timeless Kitchen Design

The Little Merle

Hoste

la La’s lemonade

Admiral Neighborhood Association

Emerald City Threads

Verdant Crumb

West Seattle Mercantile

Julie Morgan Ceramics

PMA Magazine

Seattle Police SW Precinct

Seattle Fire Department

Firefly Beauty Collective

Seattle Emergency Hubs

Club Branching Out

Wading Bucket

Fostering Growth LLC

The Admiral Theater

Sopranos Pizza and Pasta

The booths will open at 10 am Saturday and will stay open until at least 6 pm (after that, it’s up to the individual vendors/organizations when they want to wrap up). Main-stage music starts at 11 am and will go until about 9 (last act is the Cult tribute band Sun King, starting around 7:45). (Enjoy music and sidewalk cafés during the Friday Pre-Party too!) Come hang out with your neighbors, support and learn about your local businesses, enjoy food and drink … and the summery weather. See you there.