CONGRATULATIONS! Rain City Ropeworks athletes’ success at world championships

As we reported in June, West Seattle-based Rain City Ropeworks has a team at the world jump-rope championships – and Zack Hill sent this update, with photos:

I wanted to provide an update on how the West Seattle-based Rain City Ropeworks jump rope team is doing this week at the Jump Rope World Championships in Kawasaki, Japan. Rain City qualified 9 kids for Team USA, all of whom are competing this week in Japan.

(Photo by Eric Mak/Kosation)

These kids qualified in a number of disciplines, including double dutch, speed, and freestyle.

(Photo by Jackey Guo/Kosation)

And for the first time ever, a Rain City entrant placed in the top 3 at worlds!

Sisters Madeleine and Mara Garrison (above) placed second in the Wheel Freestyle event at the International Open Tournament.

The West Seattle community has been so awesome at supporting these kids, and we wanted to update everyone back home.