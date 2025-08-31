Celebration of Life next Saturday for Jason Grube, 1977-2025

Family and friends of former longtime West Seattleite Jason Grube will gather next Saturday (September 6) tp remember him and celebrate his life. Here’s the remembrance and invitation, they’re sharing:

On Monday, August 4th, we lost Jason Grube.

He was a devoted husband to Shannon, and a loving father to Monty (17), Wolfy (14), and Everest (9). He died in a sudden and tragic bicycle accident at just 48 years old.

Jason was so many things to so many people. He was kind. He was loving. He was creative. And he was generous. He was also wise. And funny. He was curious and he was spiritual, embracing beauty and possibility. He was all of these things and more. But to those who knew him best, he is simply irreplaceable.

A recent journal entry from Jason included the following quote: “Every candle is lit by another flame.” He was so often the other flame, bringing light to our lives, right when we needed it the most.

Now, this is our turn to return the light and the love we have been given. We are raising funds to support Shannon and the boys. Your donations will help cover funeral expenses, household needs, and provide stability as they adjust to life without Jason’s steady presence. Thank you for your generosity. Thank you for your memories. Thank you for sharing.

Jason Grube’s memorial service and celebration of life (after party) will be held on September 6, 2025, just north of Seattle.

Memorial Service:

2 pm at Branches Church

18350 NE Woodinville Duvall Pl, Woodinville

Celebration of Life:

4pm at Story Cellars Winery

19501 144th Ave NE STE A500, Woodinville

If you knew and loved Jason, you are welcome to join us. The plan is to share lots of memories. If you can’t make it, there will be a livestream of the memorial service with details to follow.