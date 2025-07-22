TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high near 80. Today’s sunrise was at 5:35 am; sunset will be at 8:55 pm.

ROAD WORK

-The major nighttime work ahead on and around 16th SW in White Center continues – details here.

-Admiral Bridge work continues, with both directions now carried on the south side.

-Crews are working on a stretch of Admiral Way mostly west of 59th where “no parking” signs are in effect through mid-August; we’re waiting for SDOT info, but checked the area late last night and noted some curb work under way.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has resumed three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Issaquah. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights, and on weeknights with Mariners home games (and certain special events), like tonight …

STADIUM ZONE

–Mariners host Milwaukee, 6:40 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!