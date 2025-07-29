Remembering Steven C. Wood, 1948-2025

Family and friends are remembering Steven C. Wood and sharing this remembrance:

Steven passed away at the age of 76 on July 15, 2025, after a long courageous battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

Born in Seattle on December 27, 1948, and raised in West Seattle, Steven was the eldest of seven sons born to Charles and Dorothy Wood. In January 1972, Steven met and fell in love with Susan Hoselton. They both knew that “this was the one”. They married on May 6, 1972. Bothell, WA was home until building their dream home in Anacortes, WA and retiring. Steven and Susan were married 53 years until his passing.

Before retiring, Steven worked as the Northwest Regional Manager for the Wm. Wrigley Company. He always smiled when a niece or nephews would ask “Uncle Steven, do you have any gum?”.

Steven loved cats, cars, woodworking, Elvis, anything electronic and most importantly boating. He had his first boat at the age of 14. It was a 16’ runabout. He traded a stereo (he built himself) to a neighbor for the boat. For many years, Steven and Susan spent most summer weekend waterskiing on Lake Chelan. Eventually, they traded to a larger vessel and enjoyed 30 years cruising the San Juan and Canadian Gulf Islands. They made many lifelong friends along the way.

Steven was also the Go To handyman for family and friends. If you had a remodeling project, Steven was the man. He was a carpenter but especially loved electrical projects. Just don’t ask him to do plumbing! He was very proud that he completed all the wiring on their home built in Anacortes. He liked to brag that it passed the first time!

Steven is survived by his wife Susan; brothers Robert (and wife Sue), Michael, Donald (and wife Lori), Thomas, James (and wife Vickie), and Charles (Chug) (and wife Lorrie); 21 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and nephews.

A date for a memorial Service has not yet been decided but will be published in the future.