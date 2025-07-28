LATE-SUMMER CAMP: West Seattle YMCA basketball

The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is offering a weeklong basketball camp for kids next month – here’s the announcement:

Get ready for a high-energy week of hoops, hustle, and heart! This full-day clinic is more than just basketball—it’s a chance for young athletes to sharpen skills, build confidence, and grow as teammates and leaders. Led by inspiring coaches and dedicated Y staff, kids will level up with focused training in dribbling, shooting, court awareness, strategy, and agility. They’ll also enjoy a fun pool day to recharge and bond. Through exciting drills and games, athletes will boost their abilities, sportsmanship, and resilience in a fun, supportive environment.

When: August 11th – 15th 9 am-4 pm

Who: Kids Ages 8-12

Contact Liz Abbott at labbott@seattleymca.org