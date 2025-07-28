Here’s what’s up in West Seattle on your midsummer Monday

(Sunday sunset with seawall waves at Alki, photographed by Misa Moore)

Mostly regular weekly events on this edition of our Monday highlight list, as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (are we missing something? let us know!):

SUMMER FOOD: As originally noted here, there are multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

FAMILY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s 10:30 am story time is open to wee ones and their parents/guardians/caretakers. (9010 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Continuing through Labor Day, the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open every day, noon-7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm “briefing meeting” today; see the agenda here; watch live via Seattle Channel. (No public comment at the briefing meetings.)

HEALTHY AND WEALTHY TEENS: This series of teen-geared events continues today, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

ART SALON AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 4-6 pm, C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts this gathering:

This is a monthly gathering of artistic, creative people interested in drawing, painting, printing, journaling, collaging and other creative pursuits. The purpose of this gathering is to provide encouragement and community. Creative people at all stages of development, both casual and professional, are welcome but this gathering is especially for beginners, people who are self-taught, and/or those who simply enjoy making art and think a monthly social gathering will help them make time each month for art!

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players welcome too!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group, participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee.(4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT QUIZ/TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Easy Street Records‘ every-other-week Music Quiz has sessions at 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, and the meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday music – live jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, you can sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

