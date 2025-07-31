HAPPENING NOW: 2025’s final Admiral Music in the Parks concert at Hamilton Viewpoint

The third and final concert in the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s AMP – Admiral Music in the Parks – series is happening right now at Hamilton Viewpoint Park at the north end of California Avenue SW. The Flaming Pies (above) are playing a tribute to The Beatles, and while there’s plenty of people in the park’s meadow, there’s still plenty of room to come down, bring your family, friends, neighbors, and if you can, nonperishable food for the food drive. The first two concerts went past 8:15 pm, so you have some time to get here.