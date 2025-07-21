Comedy, story time, more for your West Seattle Monday!

(Sunday night photo by Kevin Stock)

Here’s our Monday highlight list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (are we missing something? let us know!):

SUMMER FOOD: As reported here, there are multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

FAMILY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s 10:30 am story time is open to wee ones and their parents/guardians/caretakers. (9010 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Continuing through Labor Day, the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open every day (except for swim-meet closures), noon-7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm “briefing meeting” today; see the agenda here; watch live via Seattle Channel. (No public comment at the briefing meetings.)

HEALTHY AND WEALTHY TEENS: Four-week series continues today, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players welcome too!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group, participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee.(4034 California SW)

COMEDY: Greg Beachler headlines tonight’s show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm, tickets still available at last check – see our calendar listing for the link.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, and the meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starts at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!