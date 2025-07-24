Celebration of Life set August 2 for Rev. Dr. Stephen E. Ross

When we published the remembrance for Rev. Dr. Stephen Ross two months ago, plans were not yet finalized for his Celebration of Life. Now they are:

A service celebrating the life of Rev. Dr. Stephen E. Ross will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 1 pm (PDT) at Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church in Des Moines, Washington, and via Zoom for those who are unable to join in person. All who loved him or his family are welcome and encouraged to attend. The physical address and link to the live-stream can be found at saltwaterchurch.org/celebration-of-life-stephen-e-ross