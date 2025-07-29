BLUE ANGELS: One today, six more tomorrow (plus Fat Albert)

Thanks to Jon Anderson for that video recorded from Airport Way as Blue Angels jet #7 arrived at noontime today. The six regular performers arrive tomorrow (Wednesday, July 30), ETA 1:30-2 pm at Boeing Field, preceded by support plane “Fat Albert” around noon. This year’s officer (pilots and support) lineup is here. They’re scheduled to be up 11 am-1 pm and 3:30-4:40 pm on Thursday, and then at 3:35 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The full Seafair air show schedule is here. You can watch for free from Seafair Festival grounds on Lake Washington on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday there’s an admission charge.