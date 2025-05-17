West Seattle Democratic Women to host all three 34th District state legislators

While the City Council gets much of the elected-official attention, state legislators are the ones with the power to make many types of laws that affect you. All three of our state’s legislators, House Reps. Joe Fitzgibbon and Brianna Thomas, and State Sen. Emily Alvarado, are scheduled to speak with the West Seattle Democratic Women at the group’s next meeting, 5 pm Thursday (May 22), and all are welcome. This is their first public joint appearance in West Seattle since the Legislature’s adjournment. Since the WSDW has dinner meetings (at the West Seattle Golf Course, 4470 35th SW), RSVPs are requested well in advance, but you can also email them to ask about attendance without dinner – all that info is in our calendar listing.