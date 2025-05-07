West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 this Saturday: The benefit sales!

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – this year with 570+ sales registered – is roaring up fast, this Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm. The map/list of sales has been available since Saturday – here’s the link for the interactive online version, and here’s the link for the printable list/guide. Now for the next few days we continue previews – right now, first of two planned today – the more than two dozen sales that listed themselves as benefits when registering. In some cases, the beneficiary is the host; in others, it’s just who they plan to donate all or part of the proceeds to!
Sale #5 – Girl Scout Troop 46138
Sale #27 – Lung cancer-fighting plant sale
Sale #37 – United Friends Group Homes
Sale #38 – Chief Sealth IHS Gymnastics
Sale #50 – West Seattle Rotary Foundation
Sale #65 – World Relief Washington
Sale #82 – Delta Kappa Gamma
Sale #86 – Hazelwood Preschool
Sale #91 – WashMasks Mutual Aid
Sale #96 – Fauntleroy Children’s Center
Sale #115 – Friends of Maarten Park
Sale #170 – Our Lady of Guadalupe
Sale #180 – Pack 799
Sale #213 – White Center Food Bank
Sale #216 – West Seattle Timebank
Sale #253 – Brownie Troop 41268
Sale #413 – Breast Cancer Bake Sale
Sale #425 – Save Our Wild Salmon
Sale #500 – Mary’s Place
Sale #503- Seattle Animal Shelter + Ronald McDonald House
Sale #517 – Troop 284
Sale #530 – Community School of West Seattle
Sale #539 – Zoe Sarah Kaplan Memorial Fund
Sale #545 – Combat Arts Academy
Sale #550 – Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby
One benefit sale will NOT be happening this year – the Solstice Park P-Patch is in the midst of a rebuilding year of sorts, so they wanted us to let fans know they are NOT having their Garage Sale Day plant sale this year. More preview mini-lists to come! Sale hours Saturday are 9 am to 3 pm, but some start earlier, some end later, and some have added extra days – check the sale descriptions for that info.
| 0 COMMENTS