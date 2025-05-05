This year’s first West Seattle sighting of Seafair Pirates

They sauntered, rather than swaggered; moseyed, rather than marauded. Nonetheless, the Seafair Pirates made a grand entrance tonight at Mission Cantina in The Admiral District, the final special guests/event of Mission’s five-day Cinco de Mayo extravaganza. Arriving without their landlubbing vessel Moby Duck – and therefore without cannon fire – the Pirates walked up, offered a few “arr’s” for the patrons dining outdoors, and proceeded in, swordlessly:

They’ll be back in West Seattle at least twice this summer – the Seafair Pirates Landing on Alki Beach is set for Saturday, June 28, and the West Seattle Grand Parade rolls down California SW from Admiral to The Junction on Saturday, July 19.