The list for your West Seattle Thursday – air/sea drill continues (with helicopters and boats), and more

(Photo by Carolyn Newman, drill participants in view at/near Seacrest)

Here’s our list of Thursday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, including the drill happening right now:

DRILL CONTINUES: This is happening on and off West Seattle shores, including helicopters and boats. We’ll have a separate update later – here’s the original preview/alert – but note that this apparently stretches beyond the Elliott Bay shores previously mentioned (some sightings off Beach Drive too). This is expected to continue throughout the day, as late as 7 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring planting season continues. The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get the latest on where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: 4-5:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), youth up to 18 years old are invited to drop in and play.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine at Talarico’s Pizzeria 4-9 pm and part of the proceeds go to the WSHS ASB. (4718 California SW)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Cascadia Pizza Co..

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Last but never least, HPCS is the starting point for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm, returning for beverages – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WORKSHOP AT C & P COFFEE: “Stories that Heal: A Writing Workshop and Collaborative Reading from Alternative Perspectives” – 6 pm – details in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: More into walking than running? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

DUSTY THURSDAYS: 6 pm at Tim’s Tavern (98th/16th, White Center). From West Seattle’s own Billy Joe Huels:

Dusty Thursdays concert series is returning at Tim’s Tavern 6-9 pm on the outdoor stage. Each week we will feature a top local band (most hailing from West Seattle) followed by The Dusty 45s. It’s free, all-ages and everyone is welcome!

Featured tonight – Tom Bennett & The Rolling B.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts spinning early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with Radio Diffusion Internationaal, 7 pm on.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!