DRILL ALERT: SWAT officers, helicopters, vessels to team up for training off West Seattle

That’s one of our photos from a law-enforcement tactical drill off West Seattle shores in 2016. The King County Sheriff’s Office has sent this advance alert of something similar planned for this Thursday:

The King County Sheriff’s Office TAC-30 and Seattle SWAT teams will be conducting a maritime training exercise in West Seattle in support of our regional transit partners on May 22nd, 2025 from 7 am-7 pm. There will be Officers and Deputies near Jack Block Park and the West Seattle Water Taxi Terminal (1660 Harbor Ave SW) wearing SWAT equipment and uniforms. There will also be several police helicopters and vessels operating in the area. There will be no interruption to the normal Water Taxi schedule for commuters. We have made every effort to ensure aircraft flight paths stay over the water as much as possible to minimize any disruptions. King County’s TAC-30 and Seattle SWAT are constantly training to provide the citizens of King County with quality police services.