As mentioned here earlier, the Chief Sealth IHS Seahawks were due to play in the 2A district semifinals this morning at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. They emerged victorious, 11-1, over Sultan, and will play for the district championship at 7 pm Friday (May 16) vs. Nathan Hale, also at Steve Cox. And because they made it to the district championship game, they’re guaranteed a berth in the state tournament.