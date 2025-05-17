SOFTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS team plays again today after Friday night district-tournament win

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Chief Sealth International High School softball team cruised to a 22-4 victory over Tukwila’s Foster High School 22-4 on Friday night in the 2A District tournament at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

The Seahawks jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead in the first inning, fueled by clutch hits by Maddie Moeller and Olivia Dunham (photo above), along with several defensive miscues by Foster. Sealth broke the game wide open in the second inning, starting with a lead-off triple by Allie Ohta (photo below).

The offensive onslaught continued with RBI doubles by Lauren Moore and Ava Boisoneau, powering the team to a 22-2 lead.

The Foster girls were never able to muster a serious threat as Seahawks starting pitcher Danica Thach (photo above) kept the Bulldogs’ hitters off-balance throughout the game.

With this win, the Sealth Seahawks keep their hopes of making the State Tournment alive. Coach Breena Belgarde said, “We’re excited. We’re focused on playing one game at a time and taking our team as far as we can go.”

The team’s next game is scheduled for 1:00 pm today (Saturday, May 17) at Juanita High School in Kirkland, where they will face the winner of the 11 am game between Nathan Hale and Evergreen (White Center).