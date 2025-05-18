Ready for another 5K? Memorial Day 5K planned at South Seattle College this Thursday, to honor veterans

While we put together our full report on this morning’s biggest-ever West Seattle 5K, here’s news of another 5K coming up just before the holiday weekend: The Memorial Day 5K on Thursday at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), one of several holiday-related events – here’s the announcement:

South Seattle College’s Veterans Student Center will host a 5K walk/run in observance of Memorial Day 2025 on Thursday, May 22 at 1:00 pm. The event is open to students, staff, faculty, and the local community. Course map:

Come together in a show of support and remembrance. Whether you’re a veteran, related to one, or simply wish to honor those who served, this event is for you.

Register here: forms.office.com/r/MaPGX4p9c6?origin=lprLink. T-shirts and light refreshments will be provided.

Additional Memorial Day activities at South Seattle College will include:

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Flag Ceremony | 7:30 AM

Join us for a solemn and respectful flag-raising ceremony.

Miniature Flag Display

A special flag tribute will be on display throughout the day on the “little lawn” near the Jerry Brockey Building. Take a moment to visit and reflect.

5K Run/Walk | 1:00 PM (registration required)

Thursday, May 29, 2025

A Salute to Veterans Event

This special event brings together students, staff, and veterans to reflect on the legacy of those who gave their lives in military service. The program will feature guest speakers, a moment of reflection, and a barbecue to foster community and connection. More details to follow.