From comedy to college to commenting, here’s what’s on our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Rainbow photographed this morning by Chris Frankovich)

Here’s what’s on our list for your West Seattle Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ALL-DAY PUBLIC HEARING: As previewed here last night, the City Council is spending all day – and into the night – listening to public comments on rezoning plans. This was scheduled to start at 9:30 am but it’s not too late to get in queue for the online or in-person sessions, or to send in a comment via email; here’s how.

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s noon story time is back on the schedule today. (9010 35th SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE INFO SESSION: Visit Cascade Hall on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) at 1 pm today to learn about SSC and how to get on the path toward enrolling there.

HOMEWORK HELP: K-12 students can get free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: You don’t have to grieve alone. 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio, join a group with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places you can play tonight! Every-other-week Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm …. and the weekly events: 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Every Monday – doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

DOUBLE-HEADLINER COMEDY SHOW: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), two headliners at this month’s show – a few tickets still available when we checked before publishing this list!

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, you’re invited to karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar – if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!