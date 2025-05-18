WEEK AHEAD: City Council’s makeup public hearing on rezoning Monday

Back in February, the City Council‘s public hearing to listen to comments about proposed rezoning was adjourned with a long list of people still waiting to speak. They promised another chance. An all-day public hearing tomorrow (Monday, May 19) brings that chance. In case you’ve missed the mentions in citywide media, here’s how it was announced by the office of Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth, who is leading land-use issues:

The Select Committee for the Comprehensive Plan, chaired by Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth (District 3), will hold its second public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan and associated legislation on Monday, May 19.

The Select Committee will hear public comments on amendments to the interim HB 1110 legislation. Interim HB 1110 legislation is designed to ensure that Seattle meets the June 30 implementation deadline for the state’s Middle Housing bill. When work on this interim legislation is complete, the Select Committee can begin considering Permanent HB 1110 legislation.

This public hearing will be separated into two sessions, with individual registration windows for each session. Session I at 9:30 a.m. is reserved for remote public comment. Session II at 4 p.m. is reserved for in-person commentors. Each speaker will be provided one minute to give their comments. Individuals will only be permitted to comment at one session. The Select Committee may recess if there are no registered speakers present at any time. The Select Committee will recess for lunch between Session I and Session II.

Meeting information

WHO: Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan

WHAT: Public Hearing (two sessions)

WHEN: Monday, May 19

9:30 a.m. for remote public comment

4 p.m. for in-person public comment

WHERE: Council Chamber, City Hall, 600 4th Avenue

How to register

Session I: Registration for remote speakers – 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Register here: seattle.gov/council/committees/public-comment</a>

Session II: Registration for in-person speakers – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In-person public comment will be accepted beginning at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers, at City Hall

Speakers must be registered in order to be recognized by the Chair and will be called in the order registered. Registration for each public hearing session will end at the established time.

February 5 Public Hearing Attendees

Members of the public whose registered speaker’s numbers were not called at the February 5 Comprehensive Plan public hearing will be required to re-register for the May 19 public hearing. There will be a separate, clearly marked check-in location for these individuals. City Council staff has been provided with a list of names to work directly with these individuals to ensure their public comment is heard in a timely manner.

Submit Written Comment

You may also submit written public comments to the Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan by email to council@seattle.gov. Written comments should be received by Monday, May 19, 2025, at 5 p.m.