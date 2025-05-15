FOLLOWUP: Seattle Aquarium announces this year’s scaled-back beach-naturalist plan as low-low tide dates approach

(File photo)

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Just in time for the lowest tides of the year, the Seattle Aquarium is announcing its scaled-back schedule for this year’s Beach Naturalist program, after weeks of concern about how layoffs would affect the program. Plans include events during 5 low tides on West Seattle beaches. Here’s the announcement:

In the coming weeks, beachgoers will be able to experience the summer low tides at several local beaches alongside volunteers from the Seattle Aquarium’s Beach Naturalist program. Beach Naturalist explorations begin at the end of May and run through the end of July. You can find dates and times when knowledgeable Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be on local shores here. The Aquarium’s seasonal Beach Naturalist program is returning to a previous model of volunteer-led “Pods” to engage with the public on local beaches on the lowest low tide days of the summer. Through the program, local experts on the marine environment—beach naturalists—educate members of the public on how to explore shorelines while keeping animals and their homes safe. The low tides allow a closer look at animals such as sea birds, crabs, moon snails, barnacles, and more that are typically hidden under the surface.

The program, which along with the Cedar River Salmon Journey included more than 300 volunteers last year, has been up in the air since layoffs in January.

The ensuing months have involved reorganizing the popular program and scaling back the frequency of events, which last year included 22 dates at 11 beaches, including Constellation and Lincoln Parks. Aquarium spokesperson Tim Kuniholm says volunteers, sometimes led by Aquarium staff, will be on beaches at scheduled times in groups of 4-5, all wearing recognizable Beach Naturalist vests as they have in previous years.

This year, there is a single event at Lincoln Park, on June 28th. Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint (which includes Constellation Park) will have 5 days, including the Saturday low tide on June 28. The first low-tide events there will be May 26th and 27th, which are a Monday and Tuesday midday. This year, 10 beaches will have naturalists on half as many days as in 2024, and no beach with more than 5 events scheduled during the season.

“More than 100 volunteers responded to support this program,” says Kuniholm, “We are excited to learn as we move through this year. The staff and volunteers who are participating will help us shape the program’s future.” He also confirmed that additional changes are possible, including collaboration between the Aquarium and other conservation groups. “It’s in the works, and we look forward to sharing more when we can.”

Also pending is an announcement about changes to the Cedar River Salmon Journey program, which remains on hold. “Our planning process is underway, and we’ll announce plans as soon as they’re finalized,” Kuniholm told WSB.

Minus tides start May 24th and run the entire week through June 1, with the lowest tides on the 27th and 28th.