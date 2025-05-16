COUNTDOWN: 2 days until the 2025 West Seattle 5K!

(2023 WS5K photo by David Hutchinson)

In case you don’t read the daily traffic notes and so haven’t seen this week’s reminders, remember that streets on and around the heart of Alki will close for a few hours on Sunday morning (May 18) because of the West Seattle 5K. Here’s the race-day schedule:

7:30-9:00 am: Packet pick-up (and bibs for those registering after May 15) will be available on-site at the event near the Alki Beach Bathhouse located at 2701 Alki Ave SW. Be prepared for long lines. No in person registration; register via mobile phone at the getmeregistered.com link up until 9:00 a.m. race day. T Shirts available to the first 1,200 registered participants, while supplies last. 9:10 am: Pre-race warm-up

9:30 am: 5K Run/Walk starts

8:30 to 11:30 am: Visit our sponsor booths

The 5K run/walk takes off eastbound from the start/finish line on Alki Avenue near 61st, heading to Luna/Anchor Park and back. It’s organized by, and a benefit for, the West Seattle High School PTSA. (WSB is a community co-sponsor.)

P.S. If you were registered by yesterday, you can pick up your bib/packet Saturday noon-5 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).