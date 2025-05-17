CONTINUING SUNDAY: Peony Festival 2025 at Seattle Chinese Garden

WSB PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN

The first day of this year’s Peony Festival at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College campus drew more visitors than you might expect on a gray, showery day. But this was the day for performances and demonstrations, like grounds manager Julian Leung demonstrating Tai Chi:

Flautist Michael serenaded festivalgoers:

You could make a paper peony, as Rhonda was doing:

Or photograph the festival’s namesake flower:

Enjoy tea:

Or just wander the garden, sightseeing, as we found Joshua, Sarah, and Juniper doing:

The festival continues 11 am-4 pm tomorrow. Admission to the gardens, on the north end of the campus at 6000 16th SW on Puget Ridge, is by donation.