UPDATE: Big Seattle Fire response on land and sea

May 20, 2025 1:35 pm
(Added: WSB photos by Christopher Boffoli)

1:35 PM: Thanks for the tips about a big Seattle Fire response along Harbor Avenue SW. They’re checking out a possible person aboard a vessel in trouble. More to come.

1:37 PM: The Coast Guard is also involved in the response and Seattle Fire radio indicates they’ve recovered “a patient” from a vessel.

1:48 PM: USCG is handling the patient, who is not believed to be seriously hurt/ill, and SFD is demobilizing its part of the response.

2:20 PM: Listening back to the initial radio traffic, the incident started with a “sinking vessel” reported somewhere off Blake Island. We haven’t heard what kind of vessel nor what its status is, but will follow up with USCG.

