WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: 3 more coyote sightings, and a survey

Since our last roundup of daylight coyote sightings in West Seattle, we’ve received three more – first from Britta, reporting a Gatewood sighting after 10:30 am this morning:



Saw this cutie on 36th and Orchard. Just wanted to give a heads-up!

#2 was from a texter on Easter Sunday. We’ll spare you the visuals but their caption, from 46th/Charlestown, was that the coyote was “eating the Easter Bunny.”

Finally, sent by M, last Friday evening:

Coyote sighting on Puget Blvd at 7:30 pm. The Coyote came up our driveway and is the size of a German Shepherd. Snapped a picture of it in our backyard. Look out for your cats!

Now a survey – forwarded to us (with permission) by Kersti Muul:

My name is Sam Kreling and I recently earned my Ph.D. from the University of Washington, where I studied the urban coyote population in the Greater Seattle Area. Through this work, I found that many neighborhoods were struggling to live with various wildlife species from coyotes to squirrels and I am hoping to get a non-profit up and running in the Seattle area that focuses on helping people live with wildlife. This organization would hope to “support harmonious coexistence between people and wildlife by promoting understanding, reducing conflicts, and nurturing healthy urban ecosystems for the benefit of all.” I want to know what YOUR community needs/wants to live with wildlife and what you might want to learn about the wildlife in your neighborhood.

If you’re interested in responding to Sam’s survey, here’s the link.