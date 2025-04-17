WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit now recruiting artists

Sound Transit‘s West Seattle Link Extension project still has a variety of uncertainties – awaiting the federal Record of Decision, for example (still projected around month’s end) – but there’s something new: Advance word of the call for station artists. We were asked to share this announcement:

STart: SOUND TRANSIT ART PROGRAM

FOR ARTISTS: LISTENING AND INFORMATION SESSIONS—PLANNING FOR ARTWORK IN THE WEST SEATTLE LINK EXTENSION PROJECTS

Dates and Locations

Wednesday, May 7, 6-7 pm, Seattle Public Library, Delridge Branch

Thursday, May 8, 6-7 pm, Seattle Public Library, High Point Branch

RSVP by May 2, 2025

Please RSVP by emailing start@soundtransit.org.

Meeting Purpose

In the coming months, the Sound Transit Art Program (STart) will be hiring artists to create artwork for the future West Seattle light rail stations. STart wants to hear from West Seattleites about what is important to them in their neighborhoods while art projects are being developed. In addition, STart seeks to inform West Seattle artists about how they can apply for inclusion in an Artist Candidate Pool for art project consideration.

Listening and information sessions geared toward artists will be held in two West Seattle branches of the Seattle Public Library from 6-7 pm on Wednesday, May 7 (Delridge) and Thursday, May 8 (High Point). The conversation and content will be the same each evening, offering two opportunities for participation on different nights.

About the West Seattle Link Extension Artwork Opportunities

STart incorporates artwork in its stations and facilities to create welcoming spaces for passengers, and to contribute to the character of the communities connected with light rail. At these listening sessions, STart will describe what is known about the West Seattle Link Extension (WSLE) stations, and how artwork will play a key role in making its planned Alaska Junction, Avalon and Delridge Stations distinct and memorable. Hearing about the neighborhoods where the stations will be located is valuable to STart. The stations are currently in design and planned to be in service in 2032, connecting West Seattle with the existing Link 1 and 2 Lines. You can learn more here.

STart is working to identify locations for permanent integrated artwork and long-term rotating displays of temporary artwork. Due to the layout of the West Seattle stations, most of the opportunities will be for two-dimensional works that will be translated into a durable medium—such as cut metal, glass, porcelain enamel or mosaic—either fabricated by the artist or a third-party fabricator contracted by STart. This can be a chance for painters, photographers and printmakers to be part of the stations’ public art display. There may also be a few opportunities for works of sculpture to serve as station landmarks and draw passengers to entrances.

Artist Candidate Pool Application

STart will soon accept applications to create a pool of artist candidates for future commissioned permanent and temporary public art projects. Application materials will focus on artist’s past work, not on proposals.

This Artist Candidate Pool will be used to identify and review candidates for opportunities at the Alaska Junction, Avalon and Delridge Stations currently planned for the WSLE. Selected artists for the Artist Candidate Pool will not be under contract with Sound Transit and are not guaranteed a commissioned public art project but will be eligible as candidates until May 31, 2028. STart reserves the right to use the Artist Candidate Pool for additional art opportunities on other Sound Transit projects and to reopen the application process as needed to support additional development projects.

STart projects are developed to welcome passengers to our stations, help them find their way and relate the stations to their surrounding communities. Artists selected for STart opportunities should expect to adhere to those goals.

Questions? Please email any questions and/or interest in the Artist Candidate Pool to start@soundtransit.org.