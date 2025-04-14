West Seattle Landscape and Stone Supply: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

“The 25th season of West Seattle Landscape and Stone Supply grows in a new direction!” That’s how one of our newest sponsors begins their message for you about what they do:

West Seattle Landscape & Stone Supply (formerly E-green Landscaping and Materials) is happy to announce the start of its transition to new ownership this year!

You may remember us from our start as a landscape contractor in 1999 or visiting our materials yard on Delridge Way SW we opened in 2003. Jeff Detweiler and his partner Andrew worked tirelessly to beautify many outdoor spaces – one rockery retaining wall, garden bed, and tree planting at a time. In 2015 we shifted to a delivery-only business where we’ve defined ourselves with a huge selection of materials, convenient small-yardage deliveries, and the agility to get into the tight driveways and alleys found around the homes of West Seattle.

Jeff Detweiler, now 67, says “it’s time for another chapter of my life,” and is pleased to announce that effective later this year, his friend and employee Paul Thomas will take over the reins of the business.

Paul has had the privilege to work with Jeff on many landscaping projects, while also co-managing two small farms in Kitsap County where they collaborate daily on managing nearly 30 acres of land.

Paul left his first career in tech and marketing behind to jump at the opportunity to get hands-on with farming and all that goes with it – gardening & crop management, nurturing fruit trees, and looking after animals (sheep, and horses), all with organic and regenerative farming practices centered in this work. Paul also built our new website last year, which features an easy to use online quoting tool and streamlined communications with customers.

These experiences combined with Paul’s excellent driving skills and small-business chops make him well-suited to operate West Seattle Stone, and keep the rocks-a-rolling! He is excited to lead West Seattle Stone into our second quarter century.

Many things won’t change, and our focus remains on helping folks in West Seattle get the products they need for their landscape design, construction, earth work, and gardening needs while staying small and efficient so that we can do it at affordable prices.

If you want to start an order, or just send Jeff some well-wishes as he heads toward greener pastures – he’d love to hear from you at 206-763-7625 – call or text! You can also email us directly at wslandscapesupply@gmail.com, or visit us online at www.westseattlestone.com

We thank West Seattle Landscape and Stone Supply for choosing to advertise their business by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in doing the same? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com – thank you!