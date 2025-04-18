West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car burns

April 18, 2025 6:46 pm
A car found burning on a West Seattle street early Thursday was stolen, according to SPD. Their short summary of the incident just after 3 am Thursday near 27th/Othello says that while the vehicle had been stolen in Seattle, checking its VIN showed it was linked to a shooting in the King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, so what was left of the burned car was towed to a KCSO-controlled location. We haven’t yet been able to obtain report narrative on the incident.

