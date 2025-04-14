Student volunteers needed for 3rd annual Gatewood Elementary Gator Fair

Gatewood Elementary is getting ready for its third annual Gator Fair in May, and student volunteers are an important part of the plan, so the search is on! Here’s the announcement sent to us to share:

Volunteer opportunity for Seattle Public Schools middle- and high-school students to earn service hours:

Gatewood Elementary is hosting the 3rd annual Gatewood Gator Fair on Saturday, May 31st, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and is looking for volunteers to set up and break down the event, run carnival games, help out at booths, etc.

The event is rain or shine and the community is invited.

Volunteer shift is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You will be provided a lunch break and food to eat.

Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/10C0C44AAA92AA3F8C43-56222128-gator#

Questions? GatewoodGatorFair@gmail.com

School address: 4320 SW Myrtle Street, Seattle, WA, 98136. Parking in the neighborhood

Public transportation: Rapid Ride C line stop is Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Myrtle St.