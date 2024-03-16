West Seattle runners return from Tokyo Marathon, two with new Six-Star Medals

Six West Seattleites are back from one of the marathons that comprise what’s known as “the most prestigious distance running series in the world.” The achievement completed the series for two of them – including, for a second time, Joe Drake, who sent the report and photo:

(Photo By Antoine Smith)

Residents of West Seattle – from left in above photo, Des Lee, Sarang Shamshery, Patti Shuster, Joe Drake, Sokphal Tun, and Erik Nakich (not pictured) – trekked to Japan this month to run in the 2024 Tokyo Marathon. All of them are avid fans of our favorite running store, West Seattle Runner.

Tokyo is one of six cities that host the annual World Marathon Majors, the premier events for runners worldwide. Completing all six of them to earn the coveted Six-Star Medal is a bucket list item for many marathoners, a journey that often requires several years of planning and training to knock off. Patti Shuster earned her Six-Star Medal in Tokyo. She had been working toward it for the past two and a half years. Joe Drake took home a second one after picking up his first last year in Tokyo.

The others have some work to do to complete their missions. Erick Nakich has only London standing in his way. Sokphal Tun’s finale will be in New York City, someday, after she takes on Chicago later this year. Desmond Lee is halfway there and is strategizing as to which of his remaining cities – Berlin, London, or New York City – will make the best backdrop for his Six-Star Medal photo. Sarang Shamshery may not be adding to his pursuit all that soon (he has also finished Chicago) because he and his wife are expecting a child in two months, which he anticipates will seriously impact his ability to train.

For more on the World Marathon Majors, see this link.