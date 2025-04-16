UPDATE: Car-on-side crash at Admiral/46th

(WSB photos by Christopher Boffoli)

5:38 PM: Thanks for the tips. Emergency responders are at the scene of an SFD “rescue extrication” callout for a flipped vehicle. Avoid the area – 46th/Admiral Way. Updates to come.

5:47 PM: Actually it’s a car on its side, as our photos show. SFD says two people have been rescued from the car and that firefighter/medics say both are in stable condition.

6:01 PM: Photos show at least three vehicles involved – the one that went sideways, a UPS truck, and from another angle sent by a nearby resident, an SUV with front-end damage.