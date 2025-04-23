ELECTION 2025: Mayor proposes renewing/expanding city’s education levy

What started as a city levy to fund preschool (announced in West Seattle), and expanded to add other levels of education including free community-college tuition (a program with roots here), would grow again if it goes up for renewal this year and gets voter approval. Mayor Harrell announced the proposal today. From the official announcement:

… Some highlights of Mayor Harrell’s proposal include:

–Child Care Expansion: More thandoubling access to affordable child care slots to 1,400 a year and providing direct payments to support the retention of 5,000 child care workers citywide.

–Nationally Acclaimed Preschool Program: Expanding the Seattle Preschool Program to 3,100 seats, improving access for families across the city.

–Youth Mental Health and Safety: Bolstering youth mental health services for Seattle students through new school-based health centers, expanded staffing, and telehealth support.

–Seattle Promise: Free tuition and expenses for up to two years at Seattle Colleges, available to all Seattle public school graduates.

–Apprenticeships and Workforce Development: Creating a new Path to Trades program to help graduates enter careers in skilled trades.

To renew the expiring FEPP levy, Mayor Harrell is proposing to levy a $1.3 billion property tax over six years, costing the median assessed value Seattle homeowner $0.61 per $1,000 assessed value, totaling about $654 a year. Research continually shows that investments in early learning and education have long-term economic, health, and social benefits for children and society.