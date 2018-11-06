ELECTION RESULTS: Seattle’s Families, Education, Preschool, Promise levy

Here are first results for the big city levy on tonight’s ballot – the Families, Education, Preschool, Promise levy, a combination and expansion of two expiring levies:
Yes – 164,083 – 68.5%
No – 75,299 – 31.5%
Here are first results for the big city levy on tonight’s ballot – the Families, Education, Preschool, Promise levy, a combination and expansion of two expiring levies:
Yes – 164,083 – 68.5%
No – 75,299 – 31.5%
Slick of the mayor to put these together, pre school and college levy, if they had been seperated out doubt the college free tuition would have passed, good luck next year with the school levies, doubt voters will pass, tired of the taxation and the raping of the proptery owner, in discussion with school board member they are concerned voter fatigue, I for one tired of paying for taxes that have less than great outcomes,
Wonderful programs but reaallly hard on property owners making $60,000 a year salary. As prop taxes go up, I have to cut corners somewhere and not many corners left to cut.
One of the reasons I didn’t vote for this mayor was her free community college idea. I questioned where the money would come from to pay for the tuition. I have my answer. I paid for my own community college and university by working! Now, I make too much money to qualify for food stamps. But I don’t feel rich when more than half of my paycheck goes to my mortgage. I too am tired of paying taxes where I don’t receive a direct benefit. My job doesn’t give cost of living raises. State worker. With the Seattle min wage going up to $16 next year, pretty soon, I’ll be making min wage. Yay me.
| 3 COMMENTS