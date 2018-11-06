ELECTION RESULTS: Seattle’s Families, Education, Preschool, Promise levy

ELECTION 2018: 3 things you need to know about last-minute voting

westseattleblog.com

Haven't voted yet? You're far from alone. Here are three things you might find helpful to know about last-minute ... last-day! .. voting: BY U.S. POSTAL SERVICE MAIL: We asked USPS regional spokesperson Ernie Swanson what voters need to know about : If ballots are put into the mail early Tuesday (pr...