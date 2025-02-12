ELECTION 2025: One of the next levies you’ll vote on

While we wait for the second round of February election returns, there’s another levy renewal headed toward the August ballot: The next version of the King County Parks Levy. This renewal proposal was announced Tuesday by King County Executive Dow Constantine (who will NOT be on that ballot, as he’s not running for re-election). This levy provides funding for a wide array of parks and other sites/programs, as detailed here. It’s a six-year levy that goes to all county voters, regardless of whether you’re in a city or not; the expiring levy funds about 80 percent of King County Parks’ budget. This chart has some of the key dollar amounts, including that the $17 cost per month for the average homeowner would represent “increase of $3.44 per household per month from the (current) King County Parks Levy.” It’s up to the King County Council to finalize it and send it to the August countywide ballot.