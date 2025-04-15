Center for Active Living invites you to benefit breakfast May 6

In the heart of The Junction, the Center for Active Living is “the center of it all,” with dozens of classes and programs every week, many open to the wider public, not just the seniors the center has long focused on serving. As with other nonprofit institutions, the center needs community support now more than ever, and you’re invited to help with that while having fun at its annual benefit breakfast, with food and music. It’s happening at 8 am Tuesday, May 6 – three weeks from today – at the Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds). You can register here to be there!