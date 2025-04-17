UPDATE: Brace Point garage-fire response, briefly upsized

3:55 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a midsize response to the 9600 block of 50th SW in the Brace Point area [vicinity map] for a garage fire. The initial dispatch described it as a “small gasoline fire in a motor” that spread and caught the structure on fire.

3:58 PM: The first arriving units declared it a “working fire” so they’re sending more units, increasing this to a full “fire in building” response.

4:00 PM: The fire is now declared “under control” so they’re canceling the plan for a larger response. … Firefighters tell dispatch the fire is fully confined to a detached 20 x 20 garage.

4:17 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch the fire’s out (“tapped”).