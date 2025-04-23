APPLICATION TIME! Free leadership camp for teens

Teen(s) in the household? This announcement from the Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) might be of interest!

Apply Now for RYLA 2025 – A Free Leadership Experience! Deadline 5/1

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) 2025 application is now open!

This exciting, four-day leadership camp (June 5–8 at YMCA Camp Colman) is for high school sophomores and juniors ready to grow as leaders and make a difference in their communities. Students will participate in team-building activities, workshops, and hear from inspiring speakers.

Sponsored by the West Seattle Rotary Club, attendance is completely free and transportation is available. High school students meeting eligibility criteria will be nominated to attend the conference.

Eligibility: Students must be in 10th or 11th grade and under 18 at the time of the event.

To apply: Email Ron Palmer at Ronald.Palmer@bannerbank.com and CC rylanorthwest@gmail.com to request an application.

Deadline: May 1st, 2025

See attached flyer or visit rylanw.org for more information.