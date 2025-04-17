Alki Community Council focuses on safety. Plus: 20+ more options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Sun setting behind Mount Jupiter – photographed by Dan Ciske)

Another spectacular sunny spring day! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOLY WEEK: Many of the churches that sent us their schedules have Maundy Thursday services tonight. Here’s the ongoing list.

GENE JUAREZ OPENS IN WEST SEATTLE: Today is the first day for the new Gene Juarez Salon & Spa (4730 California SW; WSB sponsor) in West Seattle, hours 9 am-7 pm.

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL BRIEFING: WSF is making its presentation to the Seattle Design Commission right now – if you missed our preview and aren’t already watching, you’ll find the video link here.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring is now in its fourth week! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get the latest on where they’re playing today.

SPORTS: – No local high-school games/matches on the schedule today.

DROP-IN CHESS: Spring-break event at High Point Library! 4-5:30 pm. All skill levels. (3411 SW Raymond)

POSTCARD HAPPY HOUR: Postcards 4 Democracy invites you to drop in at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW) 5-7 pm for the monthly evening edition of this long-distance advocacy event.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s C. Davis Texas BBQ.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: This is also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: HPCS is also the starting point tonight for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm, returning for beverages – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

JAZZ & BLUES OPEN MIC: New 5-8 pm open mic at Northwest Wine Academy on the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) north side.

GET RAINWISE! Are you eligible for subsidized rain-garden or cistern improvements? Links are in our calendar listing for tonight’s 6 pm webinar.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

PASSOVER: Sixth night. One local church is hosting a seder – look for Bethany Community Church on our list.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Should be another awesome night to walk – meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

SUMMER SAFETY IN ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL’S SPOTLIGHT: 6:30 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), guests from police to park rangers will be there for updates and Q&A. In-person only; details in our preview.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Single-release concert! Your Local Getaway Driver, Concrete Island, Carson Daniel, Chirality, doors at 6, music at 7. $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts spinning early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Tophone, starting at 7 pm.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Second week of the run begins, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!